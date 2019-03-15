The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Manfred Knuppel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manfred Knuppel

Obituary Condolences

Manfred Knuppel Obituary
Knuppel, Manfred
1937 - 2019
Manfred Knuppel, age 81, died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Berlin, Germany, Manfred lived in Toronto, Ontario; Detroit, Michigan; Lordstown and Dublin, Ohio. He was a Tool and Die Maker, retiring after 32 years from the General Motors Lordstown Fabricating Plant in 2001. Manfred loved reading, exercise, soccer, Formula One racing, and beach vacations with family and friends. He was a loving husband to Jane; proud father to Peter (Melanie) and Keith (Kim); and grateful Opi to Macie, Lincoln, Emerson, and Ruby. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation Ohio Chapter, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 360, Columbus, Ohio 43231. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now