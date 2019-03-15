|
|
Knuppel, Manfred
1937 - 2019
Manfred Knuppel, age 81, died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Berlin, Germany, Manfred lived in Toronto, Ontario; Detroit, Michigan; Lordstown and Dublin, Ohio. He was a Tool and Die Maker, retiring after 32 years from the General Motors Lordstown Fabricating Plant in 2001. Manfred loved reading, exercise, soccer, Formula One racing, and beach vacations with family and friends. He was a loving husband to Jane; proud father to Peter (Melanie) and Keith (Kim); and grateful Opi to Macie, Lincoln, Emerson, and Ruby. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation Ohio Chapter, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 360, Columbus, Ohio 43231. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019