Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Asbury North United Methodist Church
1586 Clifton Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Asbury North United Methodist Church
1586 Clifton Ave.
View Map
1928 - 2019
Manuel Miller Obituary
Miller, Manuel
1928 - 2019
Manuel Thurston Miller, age 91. Sunrise March 17, 1928 and Sunset October 3, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Asbury North United Methodist Church, 1586 Clifton Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and The Scholarship Fund C/O West Virginia State University Foundation.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
