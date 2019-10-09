|
Miller, Manuel
1928 - 2019
Manuel Thurston Miller, age 91. Sunrise March 17, 1928 and Sunset October 3, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Asbury North United Methodist Church, 1586 Clifton Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and The Scholarship Fund C/O West Virginia State University Foundation. To read the complete obituary, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The MILLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019