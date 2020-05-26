Manuel PÉRez
1976 - 2020
Pérez, Manuel
Manuel "Manny or Noli" Pérez, 43, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 surrounded by the love of family and friends after a valiant battle with metastatic colorectal cancer. Manny was born on November 4, 1976 to Efrain and Irma Pérez in Lorain. After graduating from Southview High School in 1995, he went on to study musical engineering at the Art Institute of Atlanta. Noli moved to Columbus in 1997 and was employed by Aaron's Rental as a truck driver for the past 13 years. He was loved by his coworkers and he in turn appreciated how supportive they were to him the last 5 years as he received biweekly chemotherapy treatments. Noli was friendly, quick witted and extremely intelligent. He was a wordsmith who incorporated his intellect in his music. He loved music and was always the life of the party. He brought energy and joy to any room he entered. He was pleasant, compassionate and empathetic to others. Noli never met a stranger. He was an excellent DJ and could turn any space into a great dance party. Noli was an amazing lyricist. Through his music we will never forget his voice and find comfort. In addition to music, Noli loved traveling, attending sporting events and spending time with his family and friends. He was a great story teller and would keep you in stitches with his antics. Noli had many gifts but his best trait was his compassion towards mankind. He is survived by his fiancée, Mia McKinnon; by his parents, Efrain and Irma (nee Valentin) Pérez; his siblings, Wilma (Raymond) Rhone; Efrain (Ciara) Pérez; and his nephews, Raymond (Cito) and Rafael Rhone and nieces, Reina Rhone and Natalia Pérez whom he loved very much. Noli was predeceased by grandparents Manuel Pérez, Rosa (Toledo) Pérez, Gregorio Valentin and Dolores Martis. We would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at the James Cancer Hospital for the care they provided Noli. Tomorrow's not promised. Today is a gift. –AKAManny

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
