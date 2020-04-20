|
|
Piccinini, Mara
1930 - 2020
Mara Piccinini, 89, of Columbus, passed peacefully in her home of 50 years on Thursday, April 16. She was born to the late Ada Nardini and Guglielmo Profeta, on September 22, 1930, in Ascoli Piceno, Italy. Mara and her late husband, Sabatino Piccinini, moved to the United States in 1956 with their infant son Enrico Piccinini. Mara was a valued staff member at Fundamentals Learning Center for over 30 years where she touched the lives of countless children and staff. She had the ability to bring any individual in her world close to her and feel loved and cared for. The children loved her and gravitated to her care while her coworkers became family. Mara was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church for over 40 years and faithful community member. In life, she loved gathering and traveling with her friends and family. Mara was preceded in death by her husband Sabatino Piccinini, her brother Marcello Profeta and his wife Maria Teresa Tarli, Adriana Profeta and her husband Francesco Valentini, Vittoria Profeta and her husband Pasquale Lovino, and brother-in-law Sante Bianchini. Mara is lovingly survived by: son, Enrico Piccinini and his wife, Celeste Piccinini; son, William Piccinini; and grandson, Vincent Piccinini and his fiancé, Taylor Prass; and sister, Giuseppina Profeta. She treated the world like family and no person went hungry. She was cherished and will be revered. We love you so much. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations in her memory be made to . A private service will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church and burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020