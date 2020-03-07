|
|
Remy, Marabelle
1929 - 2020
Marabelle "Mary" Remy (McCollough) 90, passed away March 2, 2020 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Mary was born August 3, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond Davis and Mary Elizabeth McCollough. Left to cherish her memory; her sons, Timothy (Nancy), Michael (Mona) and Patrick Remy; her daughters, Linda (Tom) Moore, and Lori (David) Barch; grandchildren, Molly (Joshua) Mount, Katey Remy, Shane (Lacie) Remy, Lindsey (Kyle) Maurer, Kristin (Matt) Butkovich, Patrick Moore, Justin Barch and Shannon Barch; Preceded in death by her parents; her infant son, Lowell Remy; her siblings, Lowell McCollough and Janice (Lewis) Remy. The family would like to extend a special thank you to , and At Home Instead for all the special care during her final days. A Memorial gathering will be held from 11-12 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church, Mechanicsburg, Ohio; where Memorial services will follow at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420, or your local Humane Society. Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020