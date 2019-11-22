|
|
Cox, Marc
1968 - 2019
Marc W. Cox, age 51. Sunrise October 18, 1968 and Sunset November 17, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, November 29, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The COX Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019