Collins, Marc Oliver
1962 - 2020
Marc Oliver Collins, 57, passed away on March 4, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1962 in Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by his brother John Collins. Surviving family includes children, Brittany (Chris) Meyer, Nicholas (Amanda) Collins; father, Bud (Louise) Collins; mother, Linda Collins; grandchildren, Isabella, Peyton, Chase, Gracie; and many aunts, uncles and close friends. Marc will be missed and loved by all. "In the blink of an eye, We never got to say goodbye, like a shooting star flyin' across the room, so fast so far, you were gone too soon." A memorial will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020