Robinson, Marc

Marc Eugene Robinson transitioned to eternal peace on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born to the late James T. Robinson, Jr. and Joyce McKinley Robinson on August 4, 1963 in Queens, NY. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Predeceased by his father James T. Robinson, Jr., he leaves to cherish his memory: His mother, B. Joyce Robinson; sister, Sherri (Lawrence III) Hamilton; daughter, Ashley Robinson; son, Brandon M. (Christy) Robinson; grandchildren, Avanti, Aaliyah, Wesley, Ayanna, Cameron, Katherine, Scott, Mya; nieces and nephews, Shakayla, Kali, Kayla, Kadeem, Omavi, and Asali; close friend, Chris and a long list of other close family and friends. Marc never met a stranger. He warmed the hearts and minds of all who had the pleasure of conversing with him on a wide variety of topics. From politics and social issues to music and technology, his intellect knew no bounds. He was an expert in everything and would amaze us with little known facts that seemed unreal, but would always prove to be accurate once researched. His giving spirit, putting others above self, reminds us what life is about. A small private service will take place at St. Philip Episcopal Church, where he was a long-standing member, serving in a variety of ways over the years. The family will accept drive-through visitation at the home of his sister. Please contact the family for further details.



