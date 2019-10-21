|
|
Spencer, Marc
1954 - 2019
Marc Spencer, age 65, of Ashville, passed away October 20, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by father Byrl Spencer. Survived by wife of 36 years of marriage, Danise Spencer; son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Ashley Spencer; grandchildren, Makenzie, Jaxon, and Colton; mother, Ruby Spencer; brother, Byrl Spencer; and other relatives. Private family service. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. To sign and view Marc's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019