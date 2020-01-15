|
|
Tyler, Marc
Marc H. Tyler, 66, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born in Columbus, OH on June 15, 1953 and attended St. Francis DeSales High School and Dakota Wesleyan University, South Dakota. Returning to Columbus upon graduation, he began his work with the youth and spent most of his career as a Recreation Therapist Supervisor at The Ohio State School for the Blind. Marc was passionate about sports, motorcycles, music and art. He also was a trike enthusiast who served as The State Director of the Brotherhood of the Third Wheel. Marc is preceded in death by his mother Marguerite (Cole) Tyler. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughters, Taryn (Courtney) Yamamoto and Tia Tyler; father, Howard K. Tyler; and family friend, Sandra Trask-Tyler. Family and friends will be celebrating his life Sunday, January 19, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020