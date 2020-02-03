|
|
Roahrig, Marcele
Marcele "Marcie" Eva Roahrig, age 57, of Hilliard, passed away February 2, 2020. Born May 29,1962 to William A. and Elizabeth E. (Spring) Steele in Bucyrus, Ohio. She worked in the family business, Steele Studio, during her teen years. A 1980 graduate of Bucyrus High School Class of 1982, graduate of Marion Technical College 1984 and a graduate Ashland (College) University. Marcie moved to Columbus, OH July 1984, she worked various retail jobs until 1991 at which time she worked for Time Warner Cable until 2013. She was very much a people person and has made many friends. Met Matthew Roahrig in 1992 and was married May 5, 2001; joined Scioto Valley Chorus November of 2001. Marcie was blessed to travel to the British Isles in 1998 and Novia Scotia in 2000 with her mother, enjoying several trips with Matt, a highlight was Hawaii in 2008, also enjoyed trips to Nashville, Huston, Las Vegas and New Orleans with the Scioto Valley Chorus. Enjoyed girlfriends' trip to Aruba and Grand Caymans in recent years. She was a third-generation member of International Order of Kings Daughters and Sons, joining in 2000; where she held several offices, becoming Ohio Branch President, 2009-2013, and international Student Ministry Scholarship Director, 2014-2018. Marcele was known for her smile even when the chips were down. In recent years she developed a special relationship with stepdaughter Elizabeth Thompson, enjoyed spending time with friends and loved to get out and about and do things. Family will receive friends Wednesday 6-8pm at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Funeral service will be held 11am Thursday at St. James Lutheran Church, 5660 Trabue Rd., Columbus, OH 43228. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Young Women in Harmony-Sweet Adelines Inc. or Student Ministry and Health Careers scholarships through IOKDS. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020