Allton, Marcella
Marcella Milless Allton, passed away peacefully at home after a brief battle with cancer on Jan 8, 2020. Marcella was born at the former White Cross Hospital which later became Riverside Methodist Hospital, now part of Ohio Health. After High School Marcy worked for a short period, with her mother, Dorothy, at Kisco Photo Finishing on Goodale Street. She then began her career with Ohio Health, where she spent 30+ years, starting as a Pharmacy Technician and then accepting a career advancement at RMH as an Events Planner and Coordinator. In 2003, she participated in training to become a Hospice Volunteer at Kobacher House. Daughter of R.O. Milless and Dorothy Prantle Milless. Survived by son, Todd A. Allton; granddaughters, Cameron Allton and Alexandra Allton; siblings, Richard W (Cindy) Milless, Patrick A (Alice) Milless, Toni M (Gary) Gartner; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Marcella will be sadly missed but fondly remembered for her love of family, friends, animals and everything OSU. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Kobacker House, Lymphoma Society, and/or animal shelters of choice. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020