Colvin, Marcella
1949 - 2020
Marcella J. Colvin "Marcy", 70, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away January 28, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1949 to the late Jerry and Alice Ferguson. She is preceded in death by her son Mark Marioth, first husband Robert Marioth, grandson Heath Colvin Jr., as well as other family and friends. Surviving family include her loving husband of 27 years, Bruce Colvin; daughter, Dianna (Doug) Marioth; son, Scott (Joyce) Marioth; daughter, Deb Colvin; son, Heath Colvin Sr.; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Ferguson, Michael (Vicki) Ferguson; sister, Sheryl (John) Stoffel; many nephews, nieces and friends. Marcy loved her children and grandchildren. She spent most of her life being a mother and father to all of her children. She was the cornerstone and rock of the family. She had the biggest heart you could imagine. Marcy was a sharing and caring woman. If she had it you had it. Everyone called her "mom", even her pastor. She was an attendee of the Lockbourne CCCU, where Pastor Ron Goodling oversees. She accepted Jesus Christ on November 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Grove City. Funeral services will follow immediately at 1pm at the funeral home. Marcy will be buried with her son Mark Marioth at Sunset Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Newcomer Funeral Home. www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020