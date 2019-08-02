|
|
Witteman, Marcella "Marcy" J.
1945 - 2019
Marcella "Marcy" J. Witteman, of Grove City, passed away at 1:07PM on August 1, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Marcy had been at Riverside for 53 days. She had two major surgeries during that time. Marcy struggled but was unable to regain the energy for recovery. Marcy grew up in Marion, Ohio, and was a graduate of Marion Harding High School class of 1963. Marcy moved to Columbus after graduation and began a career as a hair stylist. Marcy then was married and began as a wife and mother. As her daughters grew up Marcy then worked for Buckeye Ranch in Grove City. Upon the birth of her granddaughter Madeline, Marcy took care each day of Madeline until she reached middle school. Marcy and Madeline became best friends in the process. Marcy then became very active in ballroom dancing and this opened up a new part of her life. Marcy not only was active in Central Ohio, but also competed in cities throughout the U.S.A. She also got Madeline started in dancing and took her for competitions. Marcy had had many friends throughout all of her activities and was always willing to help her friends. Marcy was preceded in death by her parents Wes and Clairbell Bammer of Marion. Marcy is survived by her husband, Dan of 50 years of marriage; daughters, Jill Witteman of Grove City and Wendy (Steve) McGaffee of Galloway; granddaughters, Madeline McGaffee and Hannah (Walter) Hallum, and their daughter, Stella of Obetz; brother, Rick (Patsy) Bammer of Columbus; sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia (Leon) Bryant of The Villages of Florida. Marcy lived a full life and will be missed by many friends and family. Friends may visit Monday, August 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 10AM Tuesday. Pastor Seth Jersild officiating. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery (New Section). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019