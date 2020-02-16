|
|
Kauffman-Morgan, Marcella
1946 - 2020
Marcella Kay Kauffman-Morgan, 73, of Newark, formerly of Columbus, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Altercare North in Newark. She was born April 15, 1946 in Mt. Vernon to the late George and Gladys (Bell) Kauffman. She was a member of the North West Evangelical Church in Columbus. Marcella was very active in the Republican Women's Clubs and enjoyed working at voter registration at the Franklin County Fair. She is survived by one brother, John (Judy) Kauffman of Newark; twin sister, Marcia Place of Newark; brother-in-law, Lundy Drake of Lancaster; three step-sons, Charles (Fay) Morgan of Columbus, Robert (Susan) Morgan of Wichita, KS, and Michael (Cheryl) Morgan of Woodstock, GA; step daughter, Jeannie Orr of Chillicothe; and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Theodore Morgan and sister Joan Drake. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058. Visitation will be Saturday from 9-11 AM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Mark Pierce officiating. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020