|
|
Kiser, Marcella
1928 - 2019
Marcella Kiser, age 91, passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents: William Francis and Maggie (Justice) Kiser, siblings: Edger (Rita) Kiser, Esther (Donald) Coleman, Mark Kiser. Marcella is survived by her sisters: Nadine Kiser and Louise Estepp, sister-in-law, Betty Kiser and several nieces, nephews and great niece and nephew. She was born in Grahn, KY and graduated from Olive Hill High School, Olive Hill, KY. She worked for many years for R.G Barry. Marcella loved gardening, yard work and her pets. She also loved to cook for family. Family and friends may visit Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 12 pm -1 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 1 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City Oh. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway Oh. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019