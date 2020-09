Markoff, Marcella1938 - 2020Marcella Jean Markoff age 81, Sunday, September 27, 2020. Longtime member of Brookwood Presbyterian Church where she served as Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Survived by husband, Paul Markoff, Sr.; children, Elizabeth Markoff, Pamela (Ron) Nutter, Paul (Andrea) Markoff, Jr., Daniel Markoff; grandchildren, Jake and Josie Nutter, Grace and Claire Markoff; other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by twin sons Adam and George; parents; sister Patricia Palone. Friends may call Friday 4-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Saturday 11:00 AM. Pastor Amy House officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org www.evansfuneralhome.net