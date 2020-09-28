1/
Marcella Jean Markoff age 81, Sunday, September 27, 2020. Longtime member of Brookwood Presbyterian Church where she served as Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Survived by husband, Paul Markoff, Sr.; children, Elizabeth Markoff, Pamela (Ron) Nutter, Paul (Andrea) Markoff, Jr., Daniel Markoff; grandchildren, Jake and Josie Nutter, Grace and Claire Markoff; other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by twin sons Adam and George; parents; sister Patricia Palone. Friends may call Friday 4-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Saturday 11:00 AM. Pastor Amy House officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
