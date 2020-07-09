Oropesa, Marcella

Marcella Myers Oropesa, 95, died in her sleep on July 6, 2020 in Bellefonte, PA. She was born on July 23, 1924 to Harry and Abbie Myers in New Marion, Indiana, but grew up in nearby Holton. She spent most of her working life as the top "shoe dog" in the retail women's shoe biz at the Morehouse Fashion and The Union department stores in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her son, Ralph Oropesa and his wife, Nancy Landale of Charlotte, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Sara Canady (Marcus) and Alexandra Oropesa; and her great-grandchildren, Theo and Donovan Canady. She is also survived by a sister, Frances Myers, and was preceded in death by her siblings Virginia Dunn, Wilbur Myers, Violet Tyler, Paul Myers, Albert Myers, Alma Julos and Thelma Wilson. A small graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family in Holton.



