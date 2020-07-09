1/
Marcella Oropesa
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oropesa, Marcella
Marcella Myers Oropesa, 95, died in her sleep on July 6, 2020 in Bellefonte, PA. She was born on July 23, 1924 to Harry and Abbie Myers in New Marion, Indiana, but grew up in nearby Holton. She spent most of her working life as the top "shoe dog" in the retail women's shoe biz at the Morehouse Fashion and The Union department stores in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her son, Ralph Oropesa and his wife, Nancy Landale of Charlotte, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Sara Canady (Marcus) and Alexandra Oropesa; and her great-grandchildren, Theo and Donovan Canady. She is also survived by a sister, Frances Myers, and was preceded in death by her siblings Virginia Dunn, Wilbur Myers, Violet Tyler, Paul Myers, Albert Myers, Alma Julos and Thelma Wilson. A small graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family in Holton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved