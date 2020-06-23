Marcella Porter
1934 - 2020
Porter, Marcella
1934 - 2020
Marcella Porter, age 85, passed away June 18, 2020 while a resident at Woodview Care & Rehabilitation Center in Columbus. Originally from Springfield, OH, she was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a loving mother of seven children. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-3p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A memorial service will follow at Born To Win Christian Center, 2501 Mock Rd. To read the complete obituary, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Marcella's memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
