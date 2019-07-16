|
|
Stewart, Marcella
1936 - 2019
Marcella S. (Moorman) Stewart, age 83, of Columbus, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence. Born June 10, 1936 in Glen Dean, KY to the late David C. & Laura E. (Sparrow) Moorman. She was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a graduate of The Ohio State University. She was a retired nurse anesthetist at Ohio State University Hospital. She is survived by seven brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Private service and interment will take place in Glen Dean, KY. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 18, 2019