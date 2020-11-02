1/1
Marcella Trimmer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trimmer, Marcella
1931 - 2020
Marcella Taylor Trimmer, age 89, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Marcella was born in Dallas, Texas and grew up in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Delton and Ruby Taylor. Also preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack Trimmer and son Jamie Trimmer. Marcella graduated from West High School, Class of 1949 and went on to graduate from The Ohio State University in 1954 where she earned a degree in Pharmaceutical Science. Marcella worked as Pharmacist throughout her career mostly working at Haney's Pharmacy and retiring from Miesse Pharmacy. Marcella was an extraordinary woman and adored by all her knew her. Family and friends will deeply mourn her passing as hers was a life of love, compassion, and service to others. Her wisdom, empathy and non-judgmental advice has positively impacted every life she touched. She will be greatly missed by her loving son, Jeffrey (Stacey) Trimmer; daughter-in-law, Carol Trimmer; grandchildren, Nicole (Nick) Kovinchick, Jeffrey Jr., Victoria, Christopher, Justin, and Jared Trimmer; sister, Elaine (Bob) Webb; brother, Pete Taylor; and many other extended family members, dear friends, neighbors, and her assisted living community. Family will receive friends from 1-3PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where a service celebrating Marcella's life will begin at 3PM. Guests are respectfully required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure the safety of those in attendance. Memorial contributions may be made to Amethyst/Alvis Recovery Program, 455 E. Mound St., Columbus, Ohio 43215.To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. The memorial service can be viewed online for those unable to attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
03:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved