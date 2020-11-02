Trimmer, Marcella
1931 - 2020
Marcella Taylor Trimmer, age 89, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Marcella was born in Dallas, Texas and grew up in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Delton and Ruby Taylor. Also preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack Trimmer and son Jamie Trimmer. Marcella graduated from West High School, Class of 1949 and went on to graduate from The Ohio State University in 1954 where she earned a degree in Pharmaceutical Science. Marcella worked as Pharmacist throughout her career mostly working at Haney's Pharmacy and retiring from Miesse Pharmacy. Marcella was an extraordinary woman and adored by all her knew her. Family and friends will deeply mourn her passing as hers was a life of love, compassion, and service to others. Her wisdom, empathy and non-judgmental advice has positively impacted every life she touched. She will be greatly missed by her loving son, Jeffrey (Stacey) Trimmer; daughter-in-law, Carol Trimmer; grandchildren, Nicole (Nick) Kovinchick, Jeffrey Jr., Victoria, Christopher, Justin, and Jared Trimmer; sister, Elaine (Bob) Webb; brother, Pete Taylor; and many other extended family members, dear friends, neighbors, and her assisted living community. Family will receive friends from 1-3PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where a service celebrating Marcella's life will begin at 3PM. Guests are respectfully required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure the safety of those in attendance. Memorial contributions may be made to Amethyst/Alvis Recovery Program, 455 E. Mound St., Columbus, Ohio 43215.To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
. The memorial service can be viewed online for those unable to attend.