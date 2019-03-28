Reimund, Marci D.

1947 - 2019

Marci Reimund, passed away on March 26, 2019. Marci's passion in life was her family and career in education. For the first 26 years of her career she taught elementary school, middle school, and high school guidance. She then worked for the Ohio Education Association as a labor relations consultant. She and her husband, Morey, raised their two girls, Leigh and Kelly, in Napoleon, Ohio. Her children were her life and she was excited as their family grew, welcoming sons-in-law, grandchildren, and step grandchildren. Later in life, some of her happiest moments were spent with her grandchildren. Marci also enjoyed traveling with her family, and over the years, she and Morey conquered all 7 continents, 65 countries and visited all 50 states. She is survived by her loving spouse, Maurice Reimund; daughters, Leigh (Bill) and Kelly (Chris); grandchildren, Katie, Kyle, and Emma; and many other family and friends who will miss her dearly. She was a strong and amazing woman. Calling hours will be held on April 5, 2019 from 3-5, followed by a memorial service from 5-5:30, at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, Ohio. Afterwards, a Celebration of Life party will be held at 6pm in the banquet room of Local Roots restaurant in Powell, OH. All are welcome to attend. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary