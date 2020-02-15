The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
More Obituaries for Marcia White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia A. White


1940 - 2020
Marcia A. White Obituary
White, Marcia A.
1940 - 2020
Marcia A. (Hawley) White, 79, of Exeland, WI, formerly of Pickerington, OH, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020. Born in Corning, NY on September 20, 1940 and grew up in Erie, PA. Marcia retired from the State of Ohio. Survived by her five daughters, Donna Thompson (Mike) of Dennison, MN, Laura Caturia (Gene) of Exeland, WI, Kimberly Plants (David) of North Kingsvlle, OH, Maryannn Leone of Waverly, OH, and Erica Lechleitner (David) of Sheldon, WI; her brother, Richard Hawley of Cambridge Springs, PA; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert White, her parents, two brothers Jerry Hawley and Forrest Hawley, her son Frank Leone and two great-grandchildren. Friends and family will call from 6-7 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 and 10-11 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Graveside Service will be held 11:30 am Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, OH 43137. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Marcia's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
