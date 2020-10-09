Carter, Marcia
1947 - 2020
Marcy (Cooper) Carter, of Westerville, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the same day as her mother's birthday. She was born in West Virginia on January 12, 1947, to the late Harding Cooper and Helen (Huchok) Cooper. Marcy graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School and then from Capital University in 1968. She taught Spanish in the Columbus City School District for 35 years, inspiring and encouraging young people every day. Marcy is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by daughters, Shannon (Carter) Hall; son-in-law, Joel Hall, and Nicki (Carter) Lykens; son-in-law, Kevin Lykens. One of her greatest joys was her grandchildren, Cecilia Lykens, Mackay Lykens, Luke Hall, Eli Hall, Rhett Hall, and Tyler Hall. She is also survived by many wonderful friends who loved her like family. From her thoughtfulness to her slightly stubborn, ornery side, Marcy was a bright light in the lives of so many and she will be missed immensely. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for an animal/animal organization. Marcy loved all animals and the best way to honor her memory would be to adopt an animal, donate food or bedding to a shelter, give money to the zoo, etc. For online condolences to the family please visit shaw-davis.com