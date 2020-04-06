|
|
Clark, Marcia
1947 - 2020
Marcia R. Clark, 72, Columbus, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in the company of friends on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Known to her friends as "Marcie", she was born to Dorothea and Eugene Ramm in Akron, OH on May 31, 1947, and is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Robert. W. Clark and her parents. She is survived by her son, R. Scott Clark; her brother, Gene Ramm; her extended family, her friends, and countless students. Marcie taught internationally and in the Columbus and Worthington City School districts as an English and substitute teacher. She enriched lives in all grades with her tough but endearing focus on engaging students and developing their drives for learning and critical thinking. In retirement, her own drive for engaging in academic discussions continued unabated. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother-in-law to three, and sharp-witted friend who will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org) to combat the disease she tirelessly fought. In tradition with her determination to place the well-being of others before her own, a remote memorial service will be held for her closest friends and family during these challenging times.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020