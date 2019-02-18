|
|
Fleder O.P., Sister Marcia
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Marcia Fleder died at Saint Ann's Hospital, Westerville, Ohio on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born in 1928 in Steubenville, OH and in 1947 entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned her degree from the College of St. Mary of the Springs, now Ohio Dominican University. She taught in schools in New York, Pennsylvania, Steubenville, OH and in the Columbus Diocese at St. Mary's, Lancaster, St. Thomas, Zanesville, and St. James the Less, St. Gabriel, Christ the King, St. Philip in Columbus. She did volunteer work at Holy Rosary Parish in Steubenville, OH from 1993 until 2002. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank Fleder and Adella Grabaskas Felder, her brothers Frank and Charles Fleder, her half brothers Rev. Peter Grabaskas and Stanley Grabaskas. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Marianne Felder; nieces and nephews. A Vigil of Remembrance Service will be held at 4:45 p.m. at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, February 21, 2019 with the wake continuing until 7 p.m. The funeral liturgy will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel 9 AM on Friday, February 22, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Memorial gifts in Sr. Marcia's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019