Hanesworth-Hall, Marcia
1939 - 2020
Marcia A. Hanesworth-Hall, age 81, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 peacefully at her residence. She was born on February 20, 1939 to Robert and Betty Hanesworth. Marcia was an active member in her community of Upper Arlington. She loved traveling, was involved with her twig group, and enjoyed conversations with friends and family. Marcia was also an avid OSU sports fan. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Hall. Marcia is survived by her cousins, Kay Freshly, Michelle Freshly (Tasso Sideratos), Meggan Freshly, Erin Freshly (Cory Harber); other family members, and close friends and neighbors, the Saalman family. Marcia was beloved by her family, friends, caregivers, neighbors, and the many neighborhood children who visited her through the years and who delighted in her company. Her family would like to thank Marcia's caregivers for their constant love and care throughout the years. Marcia will be interred at Union Cemetery next to her parents in a private graveside service. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
