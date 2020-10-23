1/
Marcia Hanesworth-Hall
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hanesworth-Hall, Marcia
1939 - 2020
Marcia A. Hanesworth-Hall, age 81, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 peacefully at her residence. She was born on February 20, 1939 to Robert and Betty Hanesworth. Marcia was an active member in her community of Upper Arlington. She loved traveling, was involved with her twig group, and enjoyed conversations with friends and family. Marcia was also an avid OSU sports fan. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Hall. Marcia is survived by her cousins, Kay Freshly, Michelle Freshly (Tasso Sideratos), Meggan Freshly, Erin Freshly (Cory Harber); other family members, and close friends and neighbors, the Saalman family. Marcia was beloved by her family, friends, caregivers, neighbors, and the many neighborhood children who visited her through the years and who delighted in her company. Her family would like to thank Marcia's caregivers for their constant love and care throughout the years. Marcia will be interred at Union Cemetery next to her parents in a private graveside service. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Marcia's online guestbook or to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved