Marcia Hulen
Hulen, Marcia
Marcia Lane Hulen, died Nov 11 from complications of a stroke. She was born in Texas on Dec 6, 1946 and lived many places during her childhood. After graduating from high school in Wellesley, MA, she attended Trinity University in San Antonio, TX, where she graduated with a BA. She later studied at Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio in their music department with an emphasis in organ. Marcia moved to Columbus in the 1970s where she spent her life as a performer, accompanist, transcriber, and later as an educator, teaching piano and accordion to countless students. Marcia attended the Second Church of Christ, Scientist and served as their longtime organist. She is preceded in death by her parents James Lane Hulen and Marjorie Snyder and is survived by her brother, Myron (Carolanne) Hulen. Marcia touched the lives of many people and will be dearly missed. An online memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov 28, at 11am. Contact jamesmeno35050@gmail.com for details.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
