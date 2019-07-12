Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Lockbourne, OH
Marcia L. (Pinoni) Black


1928 - 2019
Marcia L. (Pinoni) Black Obituary
Black, Marcia L. (Pinoni)
1928 - 2019
Marcia L. Black, age 90, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Tony and Helen Pinoni, siblings Bessie Campbell, John (Mary) Pinoni, Corine Godwin, Dominic (Ritha) Pinoni, Joe Pinoni, Josephine (Pete) Depuy, Margaret (Brownie) Ruffer, Damie Pinoni, Rose Ann (Walter) Miller and Bill Pinoni. Survived by son, Archie T. Black; and daughter, Diann (Eric) Swank; grandchildren, Thomas Black, Houston Black, James Chapman, Jr., and Joseph Chapman; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Monday, July 15, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, Columbus, where the funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019
