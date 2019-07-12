|
|
Black, Marcia L. (Pinoni)
1928 - 2019
Marcia L. Black, age 90, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Tony and Helen Pinoni, siblings Bessie Campbell, John (Mary) Pinoni, Corine Godwin, Dominic (Ritha) Pinoni, Joe Pinoni, Josephine (Pete) Depuy, Margaret (Brownie) Ruffer, Damie Pinoni, Rose Ann (Walter) Miller and Bill Pinoni. Survived by son, Archie T. Black; and daughter, Diann (Eric) Swank; grandchildren, Thomas Black, Houston Black, James Chapman, Jr., and Joseph Chapman; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Monday, July 15, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, Columbus, where the funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019