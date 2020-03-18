|
Koch, Marcia L.
1937 - 2020
With heavy hearts, our family would like to share with you the loss of our dear sweet Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother, Marcia L. Koch. Marcia earned her angels wings on Saturday, the 14th of March. She will now rest in peace with her beloved husband of 60 years, Bill, and with her special angel, her daughter, Michelle. Everyone Marcia touched in her life spoke of her kind and gentle soul and her love for her family. She will be deeply missed by her children: sons, Bill (Liesa), Mike, Craig and daughter, Kim (Kirk) Russell; her eight grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Our family would also like to thank the nurses and staff at Wesley Glenn and Wesley Hospice for loving and caring for her in the final years of her life. There are no words that can describe your kindness to her and to our family. Based on the current situation and risk to Marcia's relatives and friends, the family will be holding a private service on Saturday, March 21 at Moreland Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery beside Bill and next to Michelle. Condolences and special memories can be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com. It would mean a lot to us as we move forward without our special loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020