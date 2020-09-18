1/
Marcia McAllister
1941 - 2020
Marcia Lucille McAllister, age 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on September 18. Marcia was born in Crawford County, Ohio on June 26, 1941 to Russell and Mildred Heft. She is survived by John C. McAllister, beloved and devoted husband of 59 years; children, Margie (Ted) Partridge and John (Mike McConnell) McAllister; grandchildren, Travis (Ashley) McAllister, Erica Partridge, and William Partridge; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Cash McAllister; and sisters, Ruth Jeffery, Alice (Richard) Hoover, and Emily Rucker; and many nieces and nephews. Marcia was preceded in death by parents Russell and Mildred Marshall Heft, brother-in-law Robert Jeffery, nephew Marshall Jeffery, nieces Nancy Jeffery Bevins and Dixie Ann Jeffery, and grandson Alex Anklan. A 1959 graduate of Holmes Liberty High School in Bucyrus Ohio, she went on to graduate from Columbus Business University in February 1961. As an Administrative Assistant, Marcia was employed by Xerox/Newfield Publications for 19 years. She retired from Eastminster Presbyterian Church as an Administrative Assistant after 20 years of service. Marcia was a member of the Flambeau Chapter of the American Business Women's Association and Altrusa Club of Columbus. She held executive offices with both of these organizations. She is a member of Asbury South United Methodist Church. Marcia loved to crochet special items for family members and was an avid reader. She and John enjoyed their many vacations to Myrtle Beach, where they loved walking along the beach, and their trips to Nashville. Pastor Stacy Evans will officiate the funeral service on Tuesday, September 22 at 1pm at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the funeral service. For the safety of family and visitors, a mask is mandatory. A private burial service for family only will take place in Mount Vernon, Ohio. The family would like to thank the Mount Carmel Hospice workers who provided Marcia with loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Asbury South United Methodist Church Renovation Fund, 4760 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Viewing
12:00 PM
SEP
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
