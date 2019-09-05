|
|
Ogle, Marcia
1933 - 2019
Marcia Searfos Ogle, born April 28, 1933 to Clyde and Rachel Searfos, was sung into the Light on September 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sister Pearl Mae Redmond, and Rex, her faithful and loving husband of 56 years. She is survived by their 6 children, Kim Van Wassen (Bob), Craig (Mary Ann), Sue Ankrom (Jeff), Colleen (Rick Frye), Jennifer Freshly (Lindsay), Heather Rodwell (John); 16 grandchildren, Abby and Alex Van Wassen, Rachel Wood, Zeke and Josh Ogle, Maggie Kitts, Peter Ankrom, Ezra and Sophie Ruiz, Tristan, Gabrielle, and Sabrina Freshly, and Chase, Sarah, Harry, and Ollie Rodwell; 4 great grandchildren; and dear friend, Myron Campbell (Chris). Marcia grew up in Columbus and graduated from East High and Otterbein College. Marcia was a visionary, catalyst, encourager, teacher, artist, chef, missionary, advocate, servant, seamstress, caregiver, mother, and friend. She poured her passion and creativity into many endeavors, but all of those outlets had one purpose: to love her Lord by loving people. She was the heart of her family, and together with Rex, they called forth gifts and graces in their children, delighting in every new addition to the family. Outside of her family, she blessed so many others. She taught and loved the children in her classes; she sewed and her banners brought glory to the Lord; she cooked and her food fed the hungry; she dreamed and her visions housed the homeless; she cared and the walls of her home welcomed wayfaring strangers; she opened her arms, and her embrace created family; she sought the outcasts and called them friend; she forged new paths and people followed. A 55-year member of Church of the Master UMC, she served in many capacities and in that wonderful congregation she had many dear friends. Her servant heart guided her involvement with the United Methodist Women, Interfaith Hospitality Network, The South Side Settlement House, Triple S Camps, The Open Shelter, Heifer Project International, Volunteers in Mission, and Grace Children's Hospital in Haiti. Marcia worked hard to bring the Kingdom of Heaven to Earth. She loved fiercely, lived faithfully, and followed Jesus fearlessly. The celebration of her life will occur on Saturday, September 7 at 1:30 pm at Church of the Master UMC, 24 N. Grove St., Westerville with Rev. Jay Anderson officiating. Family will greet guests over refreshments following the service. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019