Marcia R. Gary
1938 - 2020
Gary, Marcia R.
1938 - 2020
Marcia R. Gary, 82, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born October 20, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John and Lavern Boehm of Bexley, Ohio. Marcia is survived by her loving husband, Ron T. Gary; children, David (Amy) Davison, Diane (Tammy DeNune) Brobeck, Debbie (Dana) Hiles, Daryl (Gina) Davison Sr.; stepdaughters, Pam Hawk, Shelley Prevallet, Karen Ater and Lisa Ferguson; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by former husband Albert Davison, and grandchildren Kevin, Kelly, and Carolyn Brobeck. Marcia was a graduate of the Bexley High School, Class of 1956. She was a long-time member and former Head Deaconess of the Mount Vernon Seventh-day Adventist Church. She enjoyed church, history, traveling and her family. Entrusted arrangements to SCHOEDINGER EAST FUNERAL HOME. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or send condolences to Marcia's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
