Seals, Marcia
1934 - 2019
Marcia Ann Seals, age 85. Sunrise August 7, 1934 and Sunset October 9, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lord Jesus Christ Church, 634 Gibbard Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The SEALS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019