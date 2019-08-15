|
|
Smith, Marcia
1932 - 2019
Marcia Dalton Smith, age 86, of Powell, OH, passed away on August 14, 2019. Marcia was born on October 20, 1932 to the late Richard and Kathryn Ogle Dalton. Marcia is survived by her three daughters, Holly (Thomas) Thomas, Robin Smith Bertucci, and Katie (Douglas) Fell; six grandchildren, Lisa (Andrew Bowman) Thomas, Kevin (Lydia) Thomas, Samantha Bertucci, Stephanie (Cody) Simmons, Adam Fell, Philip (Rachel) Fell; great granddaughters, Braelynn Wawiorka and Ada Bowman; and a great grandson about to make his debut (Bowman). She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Philip Maxwell Smith, and her son Philip Dalton Smith. Marcia attended DePauw University and graduated from The Katherine Gibbs School, Boston, MA. A homemaker, Marcia had a myriad of hobbies and in recent years gave talks around the Columbus area on many of her antique collections. She was a Deacon in the Worthington Presbyterian Church and sang in its chancel and chamber choirs, was a member of The Questers, P.E.O. Chapter CU, and the Westerville Senior Center, as well as a volunteer as St. Ann's Hospital. A private family service will be held at a later date. Marcia will be inurned in the family cinerarium at the Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Philip Dalton "Flip" Smith endowed scholarship at the Emery Riddle Aeronautical University, 600 South Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a special condolence or memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019