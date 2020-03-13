|
Weaver, Marcia
Marcia Jane (Thurness) Weaver, age 90, passed peacefully on March 10, 2020 at her home in Dunedin, Florida. Born December 18, 1929 to Charles and Katie Thurness of Logan; the family moved to Grandview in 1937. Marcia attended Robert Louis Stevenson and graduated from Grandview High School, Class of 1947, the very evening that her younger brother, Jack, was born. Marcia was a 5-year member of the Cloister Choir at First Community Church. She was a bookkeeper for Dobson-Evans Company in Grandview, and later, the Schaeffer Distributing Co. Our thanks to the Schaeffers for their continuing kindness to Marcia. She was married to Robert Weaver for 28 years. After retirement, she moved to Dunedin, Florida to be near our Aunt Jane Thurness, a retired Army nurse, now deceased. She volunteered as a docent at the Dunedin Fine Arts Center, belonged to the Dunedin Country Club, and acted as historian to the Fairway Estates Women's Club. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy Kennedy, brother Jack Thurness, brothers-in-law Robert Kennedy and William Levering, loving companion of 10 years, Bill Wolfe and several loved dogs. She is survived by sister, Kay Levering; nieces, Lisa Ervin, Laura Kennedy-Soque, Amy Gomez, Carrie Rubbicco; and nephew, Brant Kennedy; great-nieces and -nephews. The family forever thanks caregivers Trish Kavanaugh and Roberta Joyce for their five-year loving and faithful care. A graveside service will be held at Dublin Cemetery at a later date. The family requests donations to , Grandview Alumni Association or the Humane Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2020