Woelfel, Marcile
1927 - 2020
Marcile "Marcy" Woelfel, January 24, 1927- August 3, 2020, widow of Dr. Julian Woelfel, DDS. Survived by three sons, Bradford (wife, Margo), Jack Wolf (aka Barry Woelfel), Jay Bryan (wife, Kristy). A proud graduate of Capital University she then worked for the Civil Service in City Hall downtown Columbus when Jim Rhodes was mayor. She was grateful for her upbringing in a small rural community but loved to and did travel and at times even lived abroad with her husband, while he was a guest professor at Universities in Japan, Taiwan, Brasil, and England. More traveling included trips across the United States and to most corners of the world from New Guinea, New Zealand, Australia, India, China, Easter Island, virtually all of Europe, Central and South America, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa… Always adventurous and active she was in Cuba the day Castro took over and later became the oldest to ever zip line across one rain forest. Despite these travels, she devoted and was recognized for decades of service in Columbus, becoming the first recipient of the Volunteer Service Award from The Ohio State University International Education Office for 20 years' service as coordinator of activities for international student, scholars and Faculty families. This program helped wives and families of international students attending OSU, providing information, English classes, weekly meetings and child card; all this she guided with friendship and, hospitality, creating cross-cultural experiences to promote understanding and ideally world peace. She also received the City of Columbus Mayor's Award for volunteerism for the above OSU service and for participation in the United Nations International Festivals and Columbus City schools' international program. In later years she and her husband devoted similar energies to their other hometown, Wellsville, New York, and to restoring the family ancestral house, THE PINK HOUSE. She died quietly at her home only days after being diagnosed with a, at her age, inoperable condition, and leaves behind friends from all over the world as well as family and extended family who she would tell, "You know I will love you forever." Memorials will be Held for Marcile in Columbus and Wellsville at a later date due to current travel restrictions. Donations can be made in her name to the David A Howe Public Library, Wellsville, NY. If you wish to earmark them for The Monday Club, that can be done there as well. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com