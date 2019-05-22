Martin Sr., Marcus A.

1959 - 2019

Marcus Allen Martin Sr., 59, of Groveport, Ohio, passed away May 20, 2019. He was born September 13, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio to Joseph and Joyce (Alkire) Martin. A graduate of Hilliard High School, Marc served in the USAF and then began a career in law enforcement with the Whitehall Police Department, where he was a sergeant, then left to start his own business: Martin Information and Investigations. Marc followed the stock market daily and loved hanging out with his companions, Oreo and Sophie. In addition to his father, Joseph Martin, he is survived by his children, Marcus Jr., Amanda, Tyler, Tiffany (Coty) and their mother, Brenda; grandchildren, Melody, Bobby, Cameron, Christien, Conner, Adelyn and a grandson on the way; siblings, Penny, Chuck, Terri, Perry, twin brother Trent (Pam), Alisa (Kevin-deceased) and Keith (Sylvia); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce, his daughter Amy and a brother Larry. Family will welcome friends from 5-7pm Friday, May 24, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232 with a service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of his daughter Amy Martin. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019