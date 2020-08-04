1/1
Marcus Dowdell
1988 - 2020
Dowdell, Marcus
Marcus L. Dowdell, age 32, of Columbus, went home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020 at UH Portage Medical Center with family by his side. Marcus was born May 23, 1988 in Ravenna, to Tywan (Lani) Dowdell and Nicole Dunaway. He loved playing and watching sports and online gaming. Marcus treasured the time he spent with his family and friends. He is survived by wife, La Vonia Dowdell; mother, Nicole Dunaway; father, Tywan (Lani) Dowdell; brother, Maurice Dowdell; brother, Miles Dunaway Sr.; sister, Breanne Dowdell; grandmother, Delores Saunders; grandfather, Tommie Johnson; uncle, Calandus Lashawn (Michelle) Dowdell; uncle, Roderick "Deek" (Angela) Dunaway; aunt, Kyla Wilford; uncle, Curtis (Trina) Dunaway; ; uncle, Ben (Adrianna) Dowdell; aunt, Melika (Chris) Pretty; aunt, Mya Wilford. He was preceded in death by grandmother LaVonne "Bonnie" Dunaway, grandfather Julius Saunders. Calling hours will be held 11AM-12PM Saturday, 8th of August, 2020 at Billow Fairlawn Chapel, where funeral services will follow at 12PM. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
AUG
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
