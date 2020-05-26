Marcus Nakama
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nakama, Marcus
1956 - 2020
Marcus Randolph Nakama, age 63, passed away from COVID-19 on May 7, 2020. Mark is survived by his family and friends. Mark was a 1974 NAHS graduate and attended the Ohio State University. Mark was retired from Anheuser Busch. Rest in peace brother and friend -- "somewhere over the rainbow."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved