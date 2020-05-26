Nakama, Marcus

1956 - 2020

Marcus Randolph Nakama, age 63, passed away from COVID-19 on May 7, 2020. Mark is survived by his family and friends. Mark was a 1974 NAHS graduate and attended the Ohio State University. Mark was retired from Anheuser Busch. Rest in peace brother and friend -- "somewhere over the rainbow."



