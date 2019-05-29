|
Grimm, Mardelle
1939 - 2019
Mardelle (Miller) Grimm, daughter of the late Malcolm and Dorcas (Wehr) Miller, was born on April 20, 1939 and passed away on May 28, 2019. Mardelle ("Marty") was raised in Grandview Heights, and graduated from Grandview Heights High School in 1957. She earned a bachelor of science degree from The Ohio State University in 1960. In 2003 Mardelle married her high school classmate Donald Grimm. She was a member of Boulevard Presbyterian Church, a life member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association, and a Life Loyal member of Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity. She is survived by her husband, Donald Grimm; son, Rick Whitmore of O'Fallon, MO; daughter, Diane (Max) Schanzenbach of Wilmette, IL; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Amicon; a dear cousin, Evelyn Ellerbusch; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her daughter Molly Katherine Whitmore, also of Wilmette, died on the same day of an unrelated cause. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a charitable organization of the donor's choice in her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019