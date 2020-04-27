The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Margaret Agnes "Sue" Hutchinson

Margaret Agnes "Sue" Hutchinson Obituary
Hutchinson, Margaret Agnes "Sue"
1932 - 2020
Margaret Agnes ("Sue" Hutchinson, 88, of Upper Arlington, passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2020, with loving family by her side. She was born to the late Paul and Elizabeth (Hammond) Gingher, January 18, 1932, in Upper Arlington, Ohio. Sue graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1949 and went on to Stephens College for 2 years. Sue then entered Mt. Carmel School of Nursing graduating in 1954. After graduation from Mt. Carmel, Sue worked in surgery for many years. She was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal church. Sue married the late Richard "Dick" Hutchinson (her Honey) in 1957, and they were married for 59 wonderful years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, October 19, 2016 and by her brother the Reverend Richard Gingher, 2018. Sue is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Lynn Carper of Bexley, Ohio and Amy (Charlie) Sue Daruda of Hilliard, Ohio. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Jocelyn, Jill (Nathan) Garrick, Courtney, Jacob (Yazmin) Daruda and Daniel. Sue is also blessed with 4 great grandchildren, Addison, Tenley, Brooke and Roman. She also left behind her sweet dog and friend, Maggie. Sue devoted her life to caring for others. She leaves a legacy of love, compassion and selflessness. She was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend to many. She loved her family dearly. Sue will be very much missed and always remembered by her family and dear friends. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020
