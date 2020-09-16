Bennett (O'Leary), Margaret Ann
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Bennett was born on September 21, 1940. She passed away with loved ones at her side on September 13, 2020. Peggy is survived by her husband, Larry Bennett; daughters, Marla and Kristin; son, John, his wife, Tara, and their children, Peggy's beloved grandchildren, Dylan and Abby; the "favorite daughter", Beth Winterholler; and many loyal and dear family and friends. Peggy was born in Huntington, West Virginia, to John "Jack" and Joan O'Leary. When she was two, the O'Leary family moved back to Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Parish, the 1958 graduating class of St. Mary of the Springs Academy and the 1961 class of Mt. Carmel School of Nursing. In February 1962, she and Larry married, packed their very small U-Haul and moved to Ft. Lauderdale. She had a long career in nursing starting in a small hospital on Ft. Lauderdale Beach, to Broward General Hospital, to serving for 26 years as the Director of Nursing Administration at Manor Pines Convalescent Center. In 2002 Peggy was named Long Term Care Director of the Year for the State of Florida. She cared deeply for and was fiercely protective of her residents. She retired in 2006. She enjoyed traveling and was grateful to have a home in the North Georgia Mountains close to her two grandchildren. Peggy was loved and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Services will be held at 10am Friday, September 18 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. For those unable to attend, live streaming will be available at https://www.facebook.com/SJBFTL/
For those in attendance, a mask will be required with safe social distancing practices. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held in the future when it is safe to do so. If you are inclined to do something in recognition of Peggy, consider sending flowers to a loved one, a nursing home or long-term care facility for all the residents to enjoy.