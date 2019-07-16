Home

Margaret Ann Katterheinrich


1939 - 2019
Margaret Ann Katterheinrich Obituary
Katterheinrich, Margaret Ann
1939 - 2019
Margaret Ann Katterheinrich, age 79, of Venice, FL, passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, Ohio to Russell and Anna Lewis on August 13, 1939 and moved to the Venice area in 2002 from Columbus, OH. Margaret was an English teacher and administrator at Reynoldsburg High School in Reynoldsburg, OH for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of the Xenia Friends Church in Xenia, OH and Grace United Methodist Church in Venice. Surviving family members include her husband, Ned, of Venice; brother Larry Hadley Lewis (Margee) of Cincinnati, OH; 5 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Stephen Lewis. Private family services will be held in Ohio. To share a memory of Margaret or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations can be made to either the or Tidewell Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019
