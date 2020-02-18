|
|
Arthur, Margaret
Margaret Jean Brissenden Arthur, March 2, 1947 – February 16, 2020. Jean was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and The Ohio State University with both a Bachelor of Science in Education and a master's degree. She taught Home Economics at Whetstone High School. Popular with students, she also coached a winning volleyball team. After retiring from Columbus Public Schools, she and her husband Joe Arthur relocated to Dunedin, FL. Jean was an avid follower of OSU sports and active in dog rescue. In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by her brother, James Brissenden of Greenville, SC.; stepdaughters, Laura Baker and Jenny Crabtree; grandsons, Samuel and Jack; nieces, nephews; and Jean's four dogs.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020