Margaret Barr
1935 - 2020
Barr, Margaret
1935 - 2020
Margaret Elizabeth Barr, age 84, of Elko New Market, Minnesota, passed away on May 27, 2020. Margaret was born September 11, 1935 to the late Clarence and Mary (McCoy) Turner Sr. in Columbus, Ohio. Margaret raised her family in Reynoldsburg, Ohio and spent several years living in the Buckeye Lake area and her final years in Canton, Ohio. Margaret never met a stranger and was a huge OSU Buckeye Fan. Margaret is survived by her husband, Elmer Barr; children, Ralph (Karen) Weaver SR, Debbie (Bob) Lattimer, Sharon Wagner, Melissa (Sean) Lenhardt; grandchildren, Ralph Weaver JR, Marcus Lattimer, Robert Weaver, James Weaver, Brian Wagner, Amy Wagner, Jesse Weaver, Jennifer Weaver, Jessica Lattimer, Sherry Weaver, Cassady Thomas, Casey Brady and Abbegail Lenhardt; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; best friends Sue Johnson, Betty Rosia and canine companion Oreo; many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Robert E. Weaver, her grandson Rufus Weaver; sisters Irene Culp, Florence Boyd, brother Clarence "Hambone" McCoy, nephews Mickey McCoy and Joe Culp, niece Margiedee Baugus. A private family gathering will be held on SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2020 at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg with grandson Derrick Thomas officiating. Burial in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial Gathering
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
