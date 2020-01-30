|
Bohlmann, Margaret
1930 - 2020
Margaret Elizabeth Schweizer Bohlmann, age 89, of Columbus, OH, Friday, January 17, 2020. Retired teacher and reading specialist Columbus Public Schools. Longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church. Graduate of South High School and Capital University. She enjoyed volunteering at Golden Hobby Shop and traveling. Preceded in death by husband Richard P. Bohlmann, son Frederick R. Bohlmann, father Hugo, mother Freida, stepmother Matilda, son-in-law Kevin Spatz. Survived by daughter, Carol Spatz of Cincinnati, OH; son, John (Donna) Bohlmann of Ottumwa, IA; grandchildren, Philip and Elizabeth Spatz, Garrett Bohlmann, Marshall, Jared and Olivia Bohlmann; great granddaughter, Luna; cousin and best friend, Rita Haines; numerous loving family and friends. Funeral service Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10AM, Faith Lutheran Church, 730 Collingwood Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Pastor Daniel W. Hille officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020