Margaret Joyce Cabrera, age 49, died March 11, 2019 at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. A former Dental Hygienist as well as a talented artist and doting family-woman with an insatiable sweet tooth. Preceded in death by grandparents Theodore and Helen Molling and uncle Ted Molling and ex-husband John Cabrera. Survived by her son, Joseph Cabrera; mother, Joyce Chrystal and father, John Chrystal; brother, Dan Chrystal and sister, Brigette Barga; other relatives and friends. A private family memorial service will be held. Sympathy flowers can be sent to 6328 Kormsby Ct., Lewis Center, OH 43035. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for messages of condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019