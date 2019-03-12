Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cabrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Cabrera

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Cabrera Obituary
Cabrera, Margaret
Margaret Joyce Cabrera, age 49, died March 11, 2019 at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. A former Dental Hygienist as well as a talented artist and doting family-woman with an insatiable sweet tooth. Preceded in death by grandparents Theodore and Helen Molling and uncle Ted Molling and ex-husband John Cabrera. Survived by her son, Joseph Cabrera; mother, Joyce Chrystal and father, John Chrystal; brother, Dan Chrystal and sister, Brigette Barga; other relatives and friends. A private family memorial service will be held. Sympathy flowers can be sent to 6328 Kormsby Ct., Lewis Center, OH 43035. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for messages of condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.