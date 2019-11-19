Home

Margaret "Margo" M. Carpenter, age 64, passed away November 18, 2019. Loving sister of Ken (Jane) Carpenter, Jim (Diane) Carpenter, Patty (Bill) Stetter, Ann (Ron) Feister, Joan (Doug) Goolsby, Kate (Scott) Van Ormer. Caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loved by her extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Larry and Maggie Carpenter, and Agnes Dorn Carpenter. Long time member of Christ the King Parish. The family would like to offer a special thank you to L.I.F.E., Inc. and all her caregivers. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, November 23 from 9-10 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 2777 East Livingston Avenue, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Bishop Griffin Resource Center, 2875 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43227. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
