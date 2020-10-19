Margaret Carvour

Carvour, Margaret
Margaret Cecilia Carvour, 75, Narrows, VA. Reunited in Heaven with Son, Erin Halk, October 17, 2020. "Margie" died peacefully in her home, due to complications of cancer. Beloved by family, friends, and colleagues, alike, Margie's generous smile, magical sense of humor, ageless wisdom, and heart of gold is forever imprinted on the lives of all those she touched. Margie was born March 7, 1945, in Boston, MA, graduated from Saint Columbkille Schools, Brighton, and attended Boston School of Business. She married and relocated from Boston to Columbus, OH, where she raised four beautiful children and enjoyed a 23-year career as Clerk of Council, Upper Arlington, OH. She married Samuel (Sam) Carvour, Jr. August 24, 1996. Upon Margie's retirement from the City of Upper Arlington, March 2005, Margie and Sam relocated to Seabrook Island, SC where they designed and built their island-dream home complete with widow's walk to commemorate her beloved Boston. In 2010, Sam and Margie relocated to Narrows, VA, where they designed and built their beautiful, warm, and inviting log home to live their mountaintop dream. Survived by her husband, Sam Carvour, Jr. of Narrows; sons, Christopher Halk, James Halk, and Sam Carvour, III; daughter, Danielle (Eric) Clark; grandchildren, Ferris Clark and Cecilia Clark, all of Columbus, OH; and cousin, William (Ann) Ryan, of York, PA. Preceded in death by parents Francis and Cecilia (née Ryan), brother Francis Driscoll and son Erin Halk. Margie was an avid knitter, gardener and landscaper, loved hiking and camping, and found spiritualism in nature. She was a member of the Wolfcreek Ruritan Club and the Hales Chapel United Methodist Church, Narrows. Making friends everywhere she lived and served, Margie will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held (TBD, due to Covid-19). Donations may be made in Margie's name to the American Cancer Society
. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com
.