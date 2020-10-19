1/1
Margaret Carvour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carvour, Margaret
Margaret Cecilia Carvour, 75, Narrows, VA. Reunited in Heaven with Son, Erin Halk, October 17, 2020. "Margie" died peacefully in her home, due to complications of cancer. Beloved by family, friends, and colleagues, alike, Margie's generous smile, magical sense of humor, ageless wisdom, and heart of gold is forever imprinted on the lives of all those she touched. Margie was born March 7, 1945, in Boston, MA, graduated from Saint Columbkille Schools, Brighton, and attended Boston School of Business. She married and relocated from Boston to Columbus, OH, where she raised four beautiful children and enjoyed a 23-year career as Clerk of Council, Upper Arlington, OH. She married Samuel (Sam) Carvour, Jr. August 24, 1996. Upon Margie's retirement from the City of Upper Arlington, March 2005, Margie and Sam relocated to Seabrook Island, SC where they designed and built their island-dream home complete with widow's walk to commemorate her beloved Boston. In 2010, Sam and Margie relocated to Narrows, VA, where they designed and built their beautiful, warm, and inviting log home to live their mountaintop dream. Survived by her husband, Sam Carvour, Jr. of Narrows; sons, Christopher Halk, James Halk, and Sam Carvour, III; daughter, Danielle (Eric) Clark; grandchildren, Ferris Clark and Cecilia Clark, all of Columbus, OH; and cousin, William (Ann) Ryan, of York, PA. Preceded in death by parents Francis and Cecilia (née Ryan), brother Francis Driscoll and son Erin Halk. Margie was an avid knitter, gardener and landscaper, loved hiking and camping, and found spiritualism in nature. She was a member of the Wolfcreek Ruritan Club and the Hales Chapel United Methodist Church, Narrows. Making friends everywhere she lived and served, Margie will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held (TBD, due to Covid-19). Donations may be made in Margie's name to the American Cancer Society. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Givens Funeral Home
110 South Woodrum Street
Pearisburg, VA 24134-1738
(540) 921-1650
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved